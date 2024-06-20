The heatwave continues

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday and first day of summer! The heat and humidity increase through the rest of the week and into the weekend! Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper-90s will be the main story with areas nearing 100° this weekend! It will feel like the century mark from Friday-Sunday as that will be the hottest period of the heatwave. Storm chances increase Sunday evening into Monday. That will provide us with some relief, and will drop temperatures into the mid-90s early next week.

Have a sunny day & stay cool!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 97.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday Partly cloudy and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.