The heatwave begins today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Are you ready for the heat? The first heatwave of the season kicks off today with a stretch of 90°+ temperatures throughout the next several days. High pressure remains in control, keeping the weather pattern dry and humid, thanks to southerly winds. Temperatures will turn very toasty this weekend, with highs in the upper-90s. Heat indices will climb into the upper-90s late-week and into the triple digits this weekend. Temperatures will be near record levels from Friday-Sunday. Find ways to beat this heat!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Juneteenth Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 98.