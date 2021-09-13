The Heat and Humidity Ramp Up Today

It will be hot and humid today with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will make it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. The heat sticks around into mid-week. The next chance for showers/storms comes on Wednesday as an upper level trough approaches from the Great Lakes.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.