The haze lingers

BALTIMORE — The wildfire smoke lingers overhead-leading to smoky-looking skies once again. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the state as the air will be unhealthy for folks who suffer from heart or lung conditions. The elderly and young children are most as risk as well. High temperatures will range near 90 degrees. The majority of today will be rain-free, however, showers and storms could develop later in the evening as a warm front slides into the region. Spotty showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90° and increased humidity. There is another round of showers and storms possible on Monday as a cold front swings through. Highs will range in the low-90s for the bulk of next week. Good news for firework celebrations...guidance is trending drier for the 4th of July!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread haze. Patchy smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday Partly cloudy, a chance of showers and storms, with a high near 91.