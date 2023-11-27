The cold air is coming

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Wake up temperatures begin in the low-30s this morning, making for a cold start to the day! Starting off on a dry note, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will only warm up near 50° thanks to brisk northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph. In the wake of the cold front that moves through today, cold arctic air will plunge into the region. It will feel very cold on Tuesday with wind chills in the 20s and blustery wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s over the next few mornings with afternoon highs in the low-40s through mid-week. Temperatures will warm into the 50s late-week with rain chances increasing late-day Friday. The 50s stick around this weekend with mostly dry conditions on Saturday and shower chances on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 50. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind around 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy with gusts between 30-40 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.