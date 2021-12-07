Watch
The Cold Air Has Arrived

Below normal temps then....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 7:15 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 07:15:49-05

The cold air has arrived. High temps will be below normal in the low 40s but it will feel like the mid to upper 30s with sustained winds W 5-15 mph. Rain/snow is likely tomorrow morning as low pressure passes to the south. Not much accumulation is expected with only a dusting to an 1" possible. Watch out for slick spots. Temps will moderate to a more seasonal level by the end of the week. It will be mild with showers possible over the weekend.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: A chance of snow before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

