The cold air has arrived. High temps will be below normal in the low 40s but it will feel like the mid to upper 30s with sustained winds W 5-15 mph. Rain/snow is likely tomorrow morning as low pressure passes to the south. Not much accumulation is expected with only a dusting to an 1" possible. Watch out for slick spots. Temps will moderate to a more seasonal level by the end of the week. It will be mild with showers possible over the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: A chance of snow before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.