The breeze sticks around

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! More sunshine with breezy winds today! High temperatures will warm up into the mid-50s. There is a growing chance for some evening showers. They look light and widely scattered, but I would factor in some rain for Friday evening. Skies clear through the day Saturday. Temperatures hold in the low 50s for the weekend. We lose an hour on Sunday with daylight saving time. Next week brings a big warm up. Temperatures jump into the 60s and even 70s!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 8-18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. West wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.