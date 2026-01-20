The Arctic air has arrived!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A very cold start to the day with wind chills in the single digits and sub-zero at times near the state line. High temperatures will remain below freezing today, so make sure you dress extra warm! Sunny skies through the middle of the week, before more clouds roll in on Friday. A coastal winter storm could bring accumulating snow to the area this weekend. This may pose a significant travel risk. There is still plenty of uncertainty regarding the track of the storm, which will dictate how much snow we will see. The coldest air of the season thus far arrives this weekend!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 26.