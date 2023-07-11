The 90s stick around

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will climb into the 90s throughout the next several days! We are really going to feel the summer-like heat! High pressure keeps us dry through Wednesday with shower and storm chances returning late-week. The humidity creeps up this weekend with and isolated storm chance on Saturday and more scattered storms possible on Sunday. Right now, Monday is trending drier but still remaining in the low-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.