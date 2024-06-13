The 90s return today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Warming back up into the low-90s today with more humidity in the air. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon, but most areas stay dry. The hottest air mass of the year arrives on Friday, with highs in the mid-90s. We could challenge the old record high of 98° in 1994, depending on the arrival of our cold front. Rain and storm chances increase on Friday afternoon as a cold front slides through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) with an even greater Slight risk (2/5) for areas northwest of the bay. Any storms that become severe will be isolated and may produce strong damaging winds. Drier conditions are expected for Father's Day weekend with less humidity and highs in the mid-80s. The first official heat wave of the season occurs next week as highs look to be in the mid-90s with sunny skies and morning temperatures in the 70s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Juneteenth Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.