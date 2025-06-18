The 90s make a comeback today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Hot and humid today, with high temperatures climbing back into the low-90s. It will feel more like the mid to upper-90s thanks to the humidity. Some sunny breaks are expected, which could help ignite some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. A cold front moves through Thursday, bringing rain and potentially strong to severe storms! The risk of hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado or two are all fair game. A heatwave kicks off this weekend and extends into next week. High temperatures will rise into the mid and upper-90s! Heat indices will range in the triple digits, which could increase the risk of heat related illness.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Light southwest wind.

Juneteenth Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 94.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.