The 90s make a comeback today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Hot and humid today, with high temperatures climbing back into the low-90s. It will feel more like the mid to upper-90s thanks to the humidity. Some sunny breaks are expected, which could help ignite some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. A cold front moves through Thursday, bringing rain and potentially strong to severe storms! The risk of hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado or two are all fair game. A heatwave kicks off this weekend and extends into next week. High temperatures will rise into the mid and upper-90s! Heat indices will range in the triple digits, which could increase the risk of heat related illness.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Light southwest wind.
Juneteenth Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 94.
Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 67.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.