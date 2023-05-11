The 80s make a comeback!

BALTIMORE — There may be some hazy sunshine once again across higher terrain from the wildfire smoke in Canada. Expect dry conditions with high temperatures reaching the 80s today and Friday. Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday. Showers are back late Friday evening, which will spill into Saturday. Don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Mother's Day is still looking mostly rain-free with highs in the mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine to kick off next week with temperatures in the 70s.

Happy Friday Eve!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Showers arrive mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday Partly cloudy, a chance of showers south of the city, with a high near 72.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.