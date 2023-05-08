The 80s come back in style!

BALTIMORE — A foggy start to the day with milder temperatures in store this afternoon! Highs will near 80° with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Embrace the warmth and the dry time because wet weather is on the way. A disturbance tracks southward-sparking showers and perhaps some embedded rumbles of thunder overnight into Tuesday. High pressure dominates the forecast mid-week, bringing back tons of sunshine and milder temperatures. Temperatures will climb back into the upper-70s and low-80s by the end of the week. They remain in the low-80s this weekend. Showers are possible later in the day on Saturday. More clouds expected for Mother's Day with the chance of showers developing in the evening.

Have a lovely day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3am, then showers likely after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 67. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.