The 80s are back in style!

BALTIMORE — Waking up with mild temperatures and some fog this morning! Get ready for a summer-like feel today and Thursday as temperatures will warm into the 80s! We won't be far from the record high today of 84 degrees, set back in 2010. The warmth will also bring the threat for storms and showers. The communities that have the best opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm will be northwest of the metro late-day. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are in the cards for Thursday. Showers and storms should roll through around midday and linger into the evening hours as a cold front moves across the state. There is enough heat for these storms to be strong to even severe, possibly producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. Behind the cold front, temperatures will decline on Friday and will return to more seasonal levels this weekend. Easter weekend looks rain-free and sunny with highs in the upper-50s and mid-60s. Looking at a milder start to next week.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 84. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 51. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.