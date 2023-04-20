The 80s are back!

BALTIMORE — We will be back in the 80s today with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week with highs climbing near 90°! We have a chance of breaking the old record high of 88° set back in 1957! We will finally see some beneficial rain this weekend! The best chance for showers will take place on Earth Day. Widespread rain moves in late-afternoon through the evening hours. There is the potential for a couple of thunderstorms. Right now, the biggest threat associated with any storm that develops would be strong gusty winds. Rainfall totals will add up to 1" for many spots. Locally higher amounts of 1.25" are possible. Drying out early Sunday morning and cooling down. Highs will remain in the 60s through the beginning of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm east wind.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Showers likely after 3pm. Windy. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 50. Breezy.

Sunday A chance of showers before 9am. Clearing through the afternoon, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.