Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The 70s return through mid-week!

Unsettled weather ahead...
Good Monday evening everyone! The eclipse has come to an end here in Maryland. Clouds increase on Tuesday with temperatures warming well into the upper 70s. The next rain and thunderstorm chance kicks off Tuesday evening. The weather pattern remains warm &amp; unsettled throughout the rest of the week
highs.png
Posted at 3:18 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 03:19:10-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Clouds thicken with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s this afternoon! A warm front will linger nearby- generating some late-day thundershowers across central Maryland. Occasional showers are expected on Wednesday morning with the chance of a spotty storm or two in the evening. A potent cold front moves through the area on Thursday-sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through Friday. Drying out this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday Showers. High near 69. Windy.
Thursday Night Showers, with thunderstorms. Low around 55. Windy.
Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018