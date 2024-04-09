The 70s return through mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Clouds thicken with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s this afternoon! A warm front will linger nearby- generating some late-day thundershowers across central Maryland. Occasional showers are expected on Wednesday morning with the chance of a spotty storm or two in the evening. A potent cold front moves through the area on Thursday-sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through Friday. Drying out this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Showers. High near 69. Windy.

Thursday Night Showers, with thunderstorms. Low around 55. Windy.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.