The 70s return through mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Clouds thicken with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s this afternoon! A warm front will linger nearby- generating some late-day thundershowers across central Maryland. Occasional showers are expected on Wednesday morning with the chance of a spotty storm or two in the evening. A potent cold front moves through the area on Thursday-sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through Friday. Drying out this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday Showers. High near 69. Windy.
Thursday Night Showers, with thunderstorms. Low around 55. Windy.
Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.