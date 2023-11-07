The 70s return!

BALTIMORE — The 70s come back in style today as warmer air filters in from the southwest. The cold front pushes southward tonight into Wednesday morning, which will drop temperatures down into the low-60s mid-week. Maryland will once again be placed in between a warm front and a cold front on Thursday, helping temperatures rebound back into the low to mid-70s. A few showers are possible later in the day. Showers look to remain to the south of the metro on Friday as the front works through. The big story will be the temperature drop, into the 50s late-week. There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend with chilly afternoon high temperatures in the 50s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Partly cloudy, a chance of showers, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday A chance of showers south. Cloudy, with a high near 58.

Friday Night A chance of showers south. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.