The 70s make a comeback this week!

BALTIMORE — There is a Frost Advisory in effect for the entire area until 9 AM as temperatures will start off around freezing. Break out the sunglasses because today will be mostly sunny with highs temperatures flirting with 70 degrees! Warmer for Tuesday with highs in the upper-70s with tons of sunshine! Wednesday will feature more clouds and a slight chance of an isolated showers as highs near 80 degrees. Looking wet for Opening Day at Camden Yards with highs well into the 70s. Temperatures will drop behind the front, back into the low-60s on Friday with drier conditions. It will be dry, sunny, and more seasonal for Easter weekend.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Showers likely before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.