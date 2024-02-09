The 60s make a comeback!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! After a mostly cloudy start, some gradual clearing in the skies is expected this afternoon with highs near 60°. Light showers develop this weekend with near-record highs on Saturday, in the low to mid-60s. Sunday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the mid-50s and plenty of clouds. The front stalls to our south, keeping the chance for showers around mainly around southern Maryland. Temperatures will tumble into next week with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Another dose of rain arrives Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Depending on the exact track and intensity of this system, there is a chance of some snow mixing in across the higher elevations on Tuesday morning. It depends how quicker the colder air slides in. For now, it looks to be a mostly rain event. Mostly dry and seasonal for Valentine's Day.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph

Saturday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.