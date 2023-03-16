The 60s come back in style!

BALTIMORE — Lighter southwesterly and plenty of sunshine will help temperatures warm into the low-60s today. Clouds will thicken this evening as the cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will be milder on St. Patrick's Day, with highs in the mid-60s. Rain showers will move in late-morning and will linger into the evening hours. Drying out early Saturday morning with cooler temperatures in store this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the low-50s on Saturday. It will feel even colder on Sunday thanks to a chilly northwest breeze, highs will range in the mid-40s. Spring officially begins on Monday! We kick off next week with dry weather and more seasonal temperatures.

Have a terrific Thursday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low near 36.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 57.