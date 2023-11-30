The 50s make a comeback today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday-Eve! Temperatures start off once again in the 20s before climbing back to seasonal levels, in the low-50s this afternoon. Rain chances increase late-afternoon and evening on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Milder temperatures are in store this weekend, with highs rebounding back into the upper-50s and low-60s. Saturday will be the weekend winner as skies will be dry with more sunshine. Another system moves into the area and brings renewed rain chances for Sunday evening. Some left over showers may spill into Monday with highs near 60°. Cooling down into the middle of next week with on/off rain chances.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers and a high near 49.