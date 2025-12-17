The 40s make a comeback today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will climb back near average today, with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Warming up into the 50s on Thursday and Friday! A cold front will bring gusty rain showers and possibly some embedded thunderstorms to the area Thursday evening into Friday morning. Drier skies are expected this weekend with breezy winds.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 42.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.