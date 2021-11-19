Watch
Thanksgiving Week: Some Say Snow.. What Say We?

Chilly Temperatures & Rain Chance
Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 19, 2021
p1.JPG

So another cold front will be approaching our area early Monday morning...

But slow your roll... We are not expecting snow from this system. Temperatures in the upper levels will not dip below freezing until Monday afternoon...and surface temperatures won't reach freezing until overnight — so we will only see RAIN! If you're dying to see snow flurries, a few will be possible on the windward side of the mountains. (out in Garrett County)

p2.JPG

Rain looks to move out by mid-morning and colder temperatures really set up shop overnight. By Tuesday afternoon temps will struggle to reach the mid 40s and that isn't even the worst part of the story. Brace yourself...
Winds will be gusts up to 35mph, so wind chills will be brutal Tuesday— with feel like temperatures topping out around 35°!
Heavy coats, scarf, gloves — the whole nine will need to be brought out for the morning drive.

p3.JPG

#staytuned

