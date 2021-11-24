Temps Stay Below Normal With Plenty Of Sunshine

Mostly sunny and chilly with below normal temps. Thanksgiving will be dry and above normal with highs in the upper 50s. A strong cold front will move through late Thursday night bringing showers. Temps fall back into the 40s on Black Friday. It will breezy and chilly with highs only in the upper 40s. Temperatures will stay below normal into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

