Our rare air continues

BALTIMORE — Dry and unseasonably warm temperatures linger through the rest of the week, with highs nearing 80 degrees. Staying very mild in the upper-70s and low-80s this weekend with clouds increasing on Sunday ahead of the next storm system. Starting off early next week with afternoon temperatures in the low-70s with a chance of a few showers. By Halloween, temperatures turn chilly with highs in the 50s.

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55.