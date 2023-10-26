Our rare air continues

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — Dry and unseasonably warm temperatures linger through the rest of the week, with highs nearing 80 degrees. Staying very mild in the upper-70s and low-80s this weekend with clouds increasing on Sunday ahead of the next storm system. Starting off early next week with afternoon temperatures in the low-70s with a chance of a few showers. By Halloween, temperatures turn chilly with highs in the 50s.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55.

