Temps in the teens this Friday AM

Good morning, happy Friday!

Temperatures are struggling this AM, with temperatures in the 20s and teens across the state. Sunshine breaks through by late morning, making it feel slightly warmer through the afternoon hours. All eyes to the west and the weekend as our next system approaches. Looking like a mostly rain type event, some models show a few snowflakes are possible. The extended weekend will turn to a warmer workweek, with projected temperatures in the 50s by the middle of the week! Something to look forward to as we bundle up this Thursday.

Stay Warm!

Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Washington's Birthday A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.