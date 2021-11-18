Temps Are Headed To The 70s

Patchy fog this morning will give way to sun and clouds for much of the day before a cold front moves through this evening. Ahead of the front temps will warm into the low 70s. It will be breezy with SW gusts up to 25-30 mph. In the wake of the cold front, Friday will be chilly and breezy. Highs will only be in the low 50s but the chilly NW winds will make it feel like the low 40s. Temps will briefly bump up to more seasonal levels by the end of the weekend into Monday. Showers are possible on Monday as another cold front moves through. It will be dry and chilly on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 40s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

