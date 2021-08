WMAR

The focus of the weekend continues to be rain chances-- and upper level disturbance and Henri's outer rain bands keep rain chances around through Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, thanks to the rain and increased cloud cover. Unfortunately, southerly flow will return next week -- sending temperatures into the 90s, with heat indices reaching the triple digits by Tuesday. Unseasonably warm temperatures linger through the end of next week.

