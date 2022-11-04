Temperatures trend warmer!

BALTIMORE — Some patchy fog develops this morning with wake up temperatures in the low-50s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs in the lower-70s. Saturday will be dry with intervals of clouds and sun. Temperatures will trend warmer this weekend, with highs in the mid-70s! It will be breezy throughout the day on Saturday, with wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph at times. A cold front move through on Sunday and will produce a few isolated rain showers across our northwest suburbs. There will be more sunshine and above normal warmth to start off next week! Temperatures return back to more seasonal levels by the middle of the work week with more clouds. There is a chance for showers Thursday evening.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Patchy fog between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.