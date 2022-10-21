Temperatures trend milder!

BALTIMORE — Southerly flow and lots of sunshine will help temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s today. This warming trend will continue to hang around throughout the next few days before we see a big change in the weather again on Sunday. The big change on Sunday will be the return of rain showers and cooler air having us sit in the low 60s again and gloomy. The new work week will slowly clear out and stay warm over with a slight chance of some midweek rain.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light northeast wind.

Sunday A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.