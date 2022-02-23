Temperatures Soar Well Above Normal

Expect mild/warm and breezy conditions today as temps soar into the 70s. A wintry mix is possible tomorrow with highs near 40 degrees. A mix is also possible Friday morning then rain in the afternoon. Drier conditions prevail for the weekend and temps will continue the up and down trend into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow and sleet before 10am, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of rain and sleet after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Rain and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet before 10pm, then rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 10pm and 1am, then rain after 1am. Low around 32. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Friday: Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 50. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

