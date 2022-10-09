Temperatures gradually increase

A nice tranquil start to the work week— with temperatures gradually climbing into the 70s by the middle of the week. Expecting lots of sunshine through Tuesday with clouds increasing Wednesday. Our next weathermaker, a cold front, will slide through the area Thursday bringing us showers and thunderstorms. Next weekend is looking sunny with below average temperatures.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

