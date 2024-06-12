Temperatures continue to rise!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will rise about 10° warmer today, with highs in the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the low-90s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. The hottest air of the year arrives on Friday, with highs in the mid-90s. We could challenge the old record high of 98° set back in 1994. Rain and storm chances increase on Friday afternoon as a cold front slides through the region. Drier an less humid for Father's Day weekend with highs in the mid-80s. A big warm up is expected next week with highs climbing into the mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 96.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 95.