Temperatures continue to rise!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will rise about 10° warmer today, with highs in the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the low-90s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. The hottest air of the year arrives on Friday, with highs in the mid-90s. We could challenge the old record high of 98° set back in 1994. Rain and storm chances increase on Friday afternoon as a cold front slides through the region. Drier an less humid for Father's Day weekend with highs in the mid-80s. A big warm up is expected next week with highs climbing into the mid-90s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 96.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 95.