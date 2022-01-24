Temperatures Are Still Below Normal

Unseasonably cold temps continue today before they bump up to seasonal levels by tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. Another Arctic front drops in Tuesday evening allowing for Wednesday morning temps to tumble into the teens and highs struggle to reach 30 degrees. The coldest low of the season may be realized Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

