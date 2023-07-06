Sweaty summertime setup still sticks with us

BALTIMORE — The sweaty summertime setup is still hanging on tight as we start wrapping up the work week. Temperatures will hang in the low 90s and upper 80s as with heat indices in the 90s. Be sure to stay hydrated during this hot stretch! Afternoon rain chances pop up for us thanks to the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere. As we head into the weekend, a cold front begins to slide through and increase our rain chances during the weekend with Sunday being one of the wetter days over the next seven. Good thing is temperatures will drop to the mid 80s but they will pick back up to the 90s by next Wednesday.

Have a great day!!!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 90.