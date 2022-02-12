Super Bowl Sunday Snow Situation

WMAR

The first half of Saturday will be nice— morning temperatures in the 40s, climbing towards 60° by early afternoon. A cold front will slide through and shift the winds as we head into the evening and temperatures will quickly drop. A coastal low will be passing offshore and will through a little moisture our way so a few showers are possible late evening, with snow chances increasing after midnight. By morning— most of the snow will have shifted eastward will Arctic air sinking in causing it to be quite chilly Sunday.

Leave the milk and bread on the shelf—I don't expect this to be an overwhelming event. With temperatures being so mild the last couple of day, and falling so quickly I believe it will cause ground temperatures to be above freezing at the onset of snowfall. That should keep our totals down, expecting a dusting to an inch across most of the state— with areas south and east of Baltimore picking up one to two inches.

#staytuned

