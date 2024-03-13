Sunshine with temperatures in the 70s

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the week! High temperatures will near 70° today and rise even higher into the mid-70s on Thursday and Friday! A strong cold front brings the potential for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday afternoon/evening. Immediately drying out in the wake of the front on Saturday with cooler temperatures, in the low to mid-60s this weekend. If you have any St. Patrick's Day plans, keep in mind there is a chance of a few stray rain showers. Temperatures drop below normal just in time for the first day of spring.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, a high near 64.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.