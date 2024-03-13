Sunshine with temperatures in the 70s

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the week! High temperatures will near 70° today and rise even higher into the mid-70s on Thursday and Friday! A strong cold front brings the potential for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday afternoon/evening. Immediately drying out in the wake of the front on Saturday with cooler temperatures, in the low to mid-60s this weekend. If you have any St. Patrick's Day plans, keep in mind there is a chance of a few stray rain showers. Temperatures drop below normal just in time for the first day of spring.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, a high near 64.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, a high near 55.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.