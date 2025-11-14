Sunshine with chilly temps this A.M.

Good morning! TGIF

Temperatures are a little chilly this morning, with the 30s across portions of the state. Sunshine and less wind will help us feel more comfortable throughout the morning hours. Highs range in the mid-50s. Sunshine continues a little longer before rain chances move in over the weekend. Rain chances will linger into next week.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday A chance of rain, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.