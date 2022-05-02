Sunshine & Warmth Kick Off The Week

Patchy fog this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine today. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The next chance for showers is Tuesday. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday. Mother's Day weekend looks cooler with highs in the mid 60s and showers possible.

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 9pm. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.