Sunshine To Start The Week

Sunny to start the week but clouds will increase through the day, courtesy of a warm front. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Rain moves in tomorrow morning and this week will stay unsettled with showers and storms possible by the end of the week. The weekend is drier but there is a slight chance for a shower on Saturday. Highs on Saturday and Saturday will be near normal.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 52. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of rain before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

