Sunshine to start off Thanksgiving week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds increase tonight as a storm system approaches the area. Showers slide in on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be dry and noticeably cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be rather blustery later this week, which will make it feel like the low to mid-30s on Thursday and Friday! Winds relax this weekend with dry skies on Saturday. Another front could bring a round of rain showers to the area on Sunday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light south wind.
Tuesday Rain. High near 57.
Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 49.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thanksgiving Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday Partly sunny. A chance of rain, with a high near 49.