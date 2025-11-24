Sunshine to start off Thanksgiving week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds increase tonight as a storm system approaches the area. Showers slide in on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be dry and noticeably cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be rather blustery later this week, which will make it feel like the low to mid-30s on Thursday and Friday! Winds relax this weekend with dry skies on Saturday. Another front could bring a round of rain showers to the area on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light south wind.

Tuesday Rain. High near 57.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 49.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thanksgiving Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Partly sunny. A chance of rain, with a high near 49.