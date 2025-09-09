Sunshine to cloud cover for your Tuesday

Good morning, happy Tuesday!

Another stunner on deck for this morning and afternoon. Temps round out to the same as yesterday, but thanks to a system towards the Mississippi Valley, we will see cloud cover increase for the southern tier of the state. Highs are in the 70s again this afternoon, with little movement expected there in the next 24 hours. Wednesday brings a chance at a few spotty showers. We will see a little give and take with temperatures over the next several days, but we are most consistent with the 70s this week.

Go Ravens!!

Overnight Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light north wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light northeast wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.