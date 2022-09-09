Sunshine to close out the work week

BALTIMORE — Clear skies and sunshine will be the name of the game for our Fri-yay thanks to high pressure over top of the Mid-Atlantic. Our northerly flow is also helping keep temperatures at a nice and comfortable low 80s for the entire state with much more manageable humidity as well. That changes as we head into the weekend with Saturday seeing a more humid day and Sunday seeing isolated showers. Some of the showers can be soaking and could cause some isolated flooding. Monday the rain and even a few rumbles of thunder continue for us. Tuesday afternoon the weather maker moves on out and we see drying conditions for the rest of the week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.