Sunshine & temps near 60°

BALTIMORE — A mixture of sunshine and clouds are in store for today. High temperatures may flirt with 60°. A cold front slides through tonight-sparking an isolated shower or flurry across our northern suburbs. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for northwest Howard county on Thursday from 4 AM - 9 AM as will drop into the low to mid-30s. Make sure you protect your sensitive plants! High pressure builds back in Thursday, which means more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-50s. On Friday, temperatures will soar into the upper-60s with clouds and winds gradually increasing throughout the day. There is a chance for some showers in the evening into Saturday. Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid-70s-making it feel like mid-May thanks to gusty southerly winds! Bringing back tons of sunshine for Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. Warming up into next week with highs in the low-70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 57.

Saturday Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 76. Windy.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.