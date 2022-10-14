Sunshine returns today!

BALTIMORE — Gradual clearing is expected today with drier conditions and more sunshine! High temperatures climb into the upper-60s. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer for Saturday. with highs in the low to mid-70s. There will be plenty of sunshine to kick off the weekend, before more clouds filter in on Sunday. There is a chance for showers on Monday with cooler temperatures, in the mid-60s. Temperatures take a tumble down into the mid-50s mid-week-making it feel like mid-November. We could also see our first real frost or freeze of the season.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light south wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59.