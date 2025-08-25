Sunshine returns for the first day of school!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! In the wake of the cold front, skies will dry out and there will be plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. There will be a noticeable northwest breeze, with gusts around 20-25 mph. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s. Not too bad for the first day of school! Canadian high pressure builds in throughout the week- yielding mostly dry skies and early fall-like temperatures, in the upper-70s and low-80s. Right now, dry conditions are expected for Labor Day weekend, with below average temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.