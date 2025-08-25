Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunshine returns for the first day of school!

Mostly dry this week...
Temperatures will warm throughout the next several hours into the afternoon, with the 80s for highs. Showers will be very hit or miss to begin, but pick up slightly in activity for the evening hours.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! In the wake of the cold front, skies will dry out and there will be plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. There will be a noticeable northwest breeze, with gusts around 20-25 mph. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s. Not too bad for the first day of school! Canadian high pressure builds in throughout the week- yielding mostly dry skies and early fall-like temperatures, in the upper-70s and low-80s. Right now, dry conditions are expected for Labor Day weekend, with below average temperatures.

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

