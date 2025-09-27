Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine returns for Sunday

After rain and lots of clouds for Saturday morning and afternoon we are catching some sun for the weekend
Sunshine finally returns on its designated weekend day. Temperatures are starting to feel a little more fall-like for today and the upcoming workweek. A few clouds will still linger this morning and afternoon, capping our heat potential for the latter half of the day.
Sunshine returns for Sunday
Posted
and last updated

Happy Sunday!
Sunshine finally returns on its designated weekend day. Temperatures are starting to feel a little more fall-like for today and the upcoming workweek. A few clouds will still linger this morning and afternoon, capping our heat potential for the latter half of the day. Rain makes another stop past Baltimore and portions of Maryland by Monday, so enjoy the little dry streak we have going for us today.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft