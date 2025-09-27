Happy Sunday!
Sunshine finally returns on its designated weekend day. Temperatures are starting to feel a little more fall-like for today and the upcoming workweek. A few clouds will still linger this morning and afternoon, capping our heat potential for the latter half of the day. Rain makes another stop past Baltimore and portions of Maryland by Monday, so enjoy the little dry streak we have going for us today.
Sunshine returns for Sunday
After rain and lots of clouds for Saturday morning and afternoon we are catching some sun for the weekend
Posted
and last updated
Happy Sunday!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.