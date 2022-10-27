Sunshine returns!

BALTIMORE — Sunshine finally returns today with cooler temperatures, in the lower-60s for most. Northerly winds may gust up to 25 mph at times. A Freeze Watch goes into effect early Friday morning for Cecil, Harford, and north-central Baltimore county as temperatures could fall at or slightly below freezing. Unseasonably cool temperatures will linger into the weekend. An isolated shower is possible late Sunday night. The better chance for isolated to scattered showers will be on Halloween. Temperatures climb back into the upper 60s and low-70s mid-week!

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.