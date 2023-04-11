Sunshine & mid-70s!

BALTIMORE — Grab the sunglasses because today will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s! Mostly sunny skies continue through Thursday with warming temperatures! Highs will climb into the 80s mid to late-week! Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, with slightly cooler temperatures in store for the weekend. A cold front brings another round of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon/evening. Cooler and drier on Monday with highs in the low-70s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.