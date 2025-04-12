Sunshine finally returns Sunday

Happy Sunday!

Enjoy this day of rest, with a side of a little sunshine this time around. We are finally shaking some of this persistent moisture and allowing some sunshine to slip into the forecast. We will see temperatures improve along with it! Highs range in the 60s for the majority of the state. Wile most of the active moisture gets out of here, a light stray shower can't be ruled out. More sunshine is expected as we head into the workweek, with spring-like temperatures on the docket for highs!

Have a great rest of your weekend!